First intl Noosphere Space Summit will discuss future of global and Ukrainian space industry in Kyiv on April 17-18

KYIV. April 16 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Participants in the first international Noosphere Space Summit, which will be held in Kyiv on April 17-18, will discuss topical issues of the development of the global and Ukrainian space industry, taking into account new rules of the game in the global space market, promoted by private companies from the so called New Space.

Mykhailo Riabokon, the head of the organizer of the space summit, the Noosphere Association, said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine news agency in Kyiv that the main task of the Noosphere Space Summit is to convey to the Ukrainian space community and Ukrainians that "the space is not only public: there are a lot of private companies in this market today."

The expert said companies from the private and public sectors of the space industry of the United States, the EU and Asia have been invited to participate in the summit, which will be held at Kyiv Shevchenko National University. The program of the first day of the summit on April 17 includes an engineering startups competition in two areas: space technology and technology and medical bioelectronics. The prize fund of the tender is UAH 2 million. This year nine companies from Ukraine and one from Singapore have been selected as finalists. Within the framework of the second day of the summit on April 18, a panel discussion will be held on the future of the global space industry. Among the guests will be, in particular, representatives of American companies who support the ideas of the so called New Space: Firefly Aerospace, Bryce Space & Technology, and Ispace inc.

Vice President for Strategic Development of Canada-based MLS Yaroslav Pustovyi noted that the space market is developing dynamically, and in addition to the state space, the so called New Space appeared at the turn of the century: "the actual commercial space program, thanks to which space has become closer to people."

"I am very pleased that this topic has come to Ukraine, and Ukrainian entrepreneurs will be able to join this movement, with which is tomorrow," he said.