Press Conferences

18:57 11.04.2019

Some 68% of Zelensky's supporters voting against current situation in Ukraine, 40% of Poroshenko's supporters voting more 'against Putin' – Rating poll

2 min read

KYIV. April 11 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Among supporters of presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky, 68% are by their choice expressing, first and foremost, their protest against the existing situation in the country, while 26% are voting for him as a person.

According to poll results of the Sociological Group Rating published at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Thursday, a total of 66% of Ukrainians think this is the main motivation to vote for Zelensky, while 20% think people are voting for Zelensky because of his personal qualities.

Among the voters of the current president, Petro Poroshenko, almost 40% vote not so much for him as against Russian President Vladimir Putin, while 42% are voting for Poroshenko the candidate.

Some 31% of all respondents believe that they are voting for Poroshenko as an individual, while 26% believe that voting for him is, first of all, a vote "against Putin."

Some 57% of voters who are ready to support Zelensky in the second round are voting for him as a candidate, while 41% of those polled said they are voting for Poroshenko the candidate.

Some 75% of voters who are ready to support Poroshenko in the second round are more likely to vote for him as a candidate, while 22% are more likely to vote against Zelensky.

Sociological Group Rating conducted the survey on April 5-10, 2019, among Ukrainians 18 years and older. The sample is representative by age, gender, region, and type of settlement. Some 3,000 people took part in a personal formalized interview (face-to-face). The margin of error of the poll does not exceed 1.8%.

Tags: #poll #conference #motivation
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:07 11.04.2019
Almost 40% Ukrainians surveyed expect significant fraud in second round of presidential election

Almost 40% Ukrainians surveyed expect significant fraud in second round of presidential election

13:52 11.04.2019
Zelensky leads Poroshenko convincingly in second round of presidential election – Rating poll

Zelensky leads Poroshenko convincingly in second round of presidential election – Rating poll

13:00 11.04.2019
More than half of Ukrainians expect improvement in Ukraine after presidential elections – Rating poll

More than half of Ukrainians expect improvement in Ukraine after presidential elections – Rating poll

10:55 04.04.2019
Zelensky is front-running candidate in run-off – exit poll ordered for first round by 112.ua, NewsOne TV channels

Zelensky is front-running candidate in run-off – exit poll ordered for first round by 112.ua, NewsOne TV channels

21:01 31.03.2019
Tymoshenko jointly with Zelensky reach second round of election – Tymoshenko team's exit polls

Tymoshenko jointly with Zelensky reach second round of election – Tymoshenko team's exit polls

20:27 31.03.2019
Zelensky and Poroshenko go to second round of presidential elections in Ukraine – exit poll ordered by 112.ua and NewsOne

Zelensky and Poroshenko go to second round of presidential elections in Ukraine – exit poll ordered by 112.ua and NewsOne

20:24 31.03.2019
Zelensky, Poroshenko reach second round of presidential race – national exit poll

Zelensky, Poroshenko reach second round of presidential race – national exit poll

20:16 31.03.2019
Zelensky and Poroshenko go to second round of presidential elections in Ukraine – TSN exit poll ordered by 1+1

Zelensky and Poroshenko go to second round of presidential elections in Ukraine – TSN exit poll ordered by 1+1

20:12 31.03.2019
Zelensky, Poroshenko reach second round of presidential race – national exit poll

Zelensky, Poroshenko reach second round of presidential race – national exit poll

15:00 27.03.2019
Zelensky campaign preparing modern, responsive parallel vote count system

Zelensky campaign preparing modern, responsive parallel vote count system

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Philip Morris Ukraine calls on fiscal service to withdraw tax notifications for over UAH 635 mln under amicable agreement

Diplomats, who met with Zelensky, expressed no fears, received answers to all their questions – head of Zelensky's campaign HQ

Zelensky campaign ready for possible challenge of first round voting results, but hoping there will be no mass violations

Zelensky leading in presidential polls, followed by Poroshenko, Hrytsenko, Tymoshenko – RAND poll

Hrytsenko: Main advantage of this election campaign - no one knows the winner

Water supply companies state critical situation with supply of power, ask NSDC, govt to interfere

Be Smart online training platform for External Independent Evaluation (ZNO) launches series of videos explaining answers to test questions

Intergal-Bud to resettle families from three Khrushchov-era buildings in Kyiv to dismantle them

Zelensky leading presidential race, followed by Tymoshenko and Poroshenko – poll

112.Ukraine, NewsOne will hold exit poll with SORA Institute, Social Monitoring for presidential elections

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD