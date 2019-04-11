Almost 40% Ukrainians surveyed expect significant fraud in second round of presidential election

KYIV. April 11 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 39% of Ukrainians think there will be serious falsifications in the second round of the presidential election, 37% do not expect large-scale fraud. Some 14% say there won't be any.

According to the results of a poll presented by Sociological Group Rating at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine News Agency on Thursday, 48% of supporters of presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky expect falsifications, compared to 17% of supporters of incumbent President Petro Poroshenko.

Large-scale election fraud is most expected by voters in Ukraine's southern (51%) and eastern (49%) regions.

Some 82% of respondents did not personally come across facts of voter bribery during the presidential election campaign, while 8% did and 9% learned about voting infractions from relatives.

Sociological Group Rating conducted the survey on April 5-10, 2019, among Ukrainians 18 years and older. The sample is representative by age, gender, region, and type of settlement. Some 3,000 people took part in a personal formalized interview (face-to-face). The margin of error of the poll does not exceed 1.8%.