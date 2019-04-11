More than half of Ukrainians expect improvement in Ukraine after presidential elections – Rating poll

KYIV. April 11 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 52% of Ukrainians hope that the situation in the country will improve somewhat after the presidential election, and positive expectations of Ukrainian citizens increased almost 1.5 times after the first round of the vote.

According to a survey by Sociological Group Rating, 25% expect that the situation in the country will not change after the presidential election, 16% found it difficult to answer, with 7% saying the situation would worsen.

Those who believe in the optimistic development scenario after the elections are predominantly from southern regions of Ukraine, among younger people and supporters of presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky.

About 30% of respondents believe that things in Ukraine are going in the right direction, while 55% adhere to the opposite point of view.

Some 83% of respondents believe that Ukraine needs radical changes today. Only 6% want everything to remain as it is and not get worse, while 7% want it to "return it as it was before," while 4% were undecided.

Sociological Group Rating conducted the survey on April 5-10, 2019, among Ukrainians 18 years and older. The sample is representative by age, gender, region, and type of settlement. Some 3,000 people took part in a personal formalized interview (face-to-face). The margin of error of the poll does not exceed 1.8%.