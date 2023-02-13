Investments

14:50 13.02.2023

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih interested in continuing investment in Ukraine – CEO at meeting with SPF

PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) is interested in continuing investments in Ukraine, according to a press release from the State Property Fund (SPF) of Ukraine on Monday.

According to the press release, at a meeting on February 13, Deputy Chairperson of the State Property Fund Yana Matieva, CEO of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Mauro Longobardo and representatives of the enterprise exchanged views on the prospects for the development of the Ukrainian economy and the possibilities of attracting new investments.

"Mauro Longobardo spoke about ArcelorMittal's interest in continuing investment in Ukraine. Yana Matieva said that in 2023 the SPF plans to actively continue small-scale privatization. In addition, the Fund expects the resumption of large-scale privatization also this year. The relevant bill is under consideration in Parliament," the SPF said in the press release.

Matieva thanked ArcelorMittal that the company continues operating in Ukraine during this hard period.

