Investments

13:08 11.02.2023

Zelensky calls on JP Morgan investors to invest in Ukraine, primarily in energy

1 min read
Zelensky calls on JP Morgan investors to invest in Ukraine, primarily in energy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called for investing in Ukraine, highlighting energy as a priority.

"We want you to invest in Ukraine," he said, speaking via video link at an investment summit hosted by JP Morgan.

According to the president, after the Russian attacks on the energy sector, "we saw that we needed to diversify the energy sector. We began its decentralization. We connected to the European grid. We are ready to sell electricity."

He especially singled out renewable energy.

"Today, nuclear energy also maintains a balance, hydropower," Zelensky said.

The president believes that Ukraine can become an "energy bank."

"There is a question of how to save electricity, how to make storage systems at the state level. We can become an energy security bank. We have good gas storage facilities - this is also an element of security," he said.

Zelensky said that Ukraine could become a member of the EU in two years, although, he said, "there are pessimists among the world leaders who believe that we need 10 years."

Tags: #jp_morgan #zelensky

