Oslo considers situation in Sea of Azov in regional context - Norwegian Foreign Minister

Norway is closely monitoring the situation in the Sea of Azov and speaks in favor of international law, Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide has said.

"We are considering this situation not only in the context of Ukraine, but more broadly, in the context of the region. Russian military presence is increasing there, military exercises are becoming more extensive there, and the number of planes there is increasing. Therefore we are closely monitoring this situation," she said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin in Kyiv.

She added Norway supports the EU sanctions and this position will remain unchanged in the future.

"We also stand for observance of international law, but here it is violated," the minister explained.