Ukraine's program for housing and infrastructure restoration in regions foresees $ 150-250 bln investment

The national program for the restoration and modernization of housing and infrastructure in the regions of Ukraine involves $150-250 billion in investments.

Such figures are published in the Ukraine Recovery Vision "Strong European Ukraine is a magnet for international investments," presented at a conference in Lugano.

In particular, a study of the situation of displaced persons by region (internal and external migration) will be conducted, a unified state register of citizens in need of housing will be created, the purchase of existing residential apartments will be provided to replenish social and temporary housing funds, the practice of non-profitable rental housing will be introduced, etc.

The national program provides for the construction of new and restoration of destroyed facilities with energy efficiency and barrier-free facilities; renewal of engineering networks with the introduction of innovations (centralized cooling, heat pumps, biomass, etc.); reconstruction and construction of drinking water purification stations, equipment of modern regional drinking water monitoring laboratories, etc.

At the same time, new construction of residential infrastructure must be carried out in accordance with the best practices of urban planning. In particular, a fair transformation of monofunctional cities, the creation of a network of logistics hubs, etc. are proposed.

As part of the national program, the pilot construction of buildings with close to zero energy consumption (NZEB) is planned, including through the restoration of destroyed buildings in accordance with the requirements of the NZEB.

The national program emphasizes the importance of providing the sector with critical materials. In particular, it is planned to localize the production of windows (5-6 million units per year), localize the production of glass (300,000 tonnes per year), localize the production of thermal insulation materials (about 13 million cubic meters per year).