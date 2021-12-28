Investments

16:54 28.12.2021

TIU Canada dismantles solar power plant in Nikopol due to unresolved conflict with NFP

2 min read
TIU Canada dismantles solar power plant in Nikopol due to unresolved conflict with NFP

 TIU Canada (Ekotechnik Nikopol) dismantled the equipment of its solar power plant in Nikopol due to an unresolved conflict with Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant (NFP), according to a material on the Voice of America website.

According to Michael Yurkovich, CEO of TIU Canada, after the solar power plant was disconnected from the power grid in March 2020, followed by its downtime and a number of negative court decisions, the owners of NFP offered to sell the plant to them for a pittance, after which it was decided to dismantle it.

"This situation is not unique for the last two years in this country. The governments of the world, other overseas investors, people in the diaspora must admit that this situation does not only affect TIU – it affects many businesses and is getting worse, and we no longer want to play this game," he said.

As reported, on March 2, 2020, NFP completely disconnected a 10.5 MW solar power plant from Ekotechnik Nikopol LLC (TIU Canada) from the power grid. TIU Canada noted that NFP took advantage of the fact that the SPP was connected to a substation located on its territory, and explained the need for shutdown by repair work.

TIU Canada has been operating in Ukraine since 2016. The company put into operation a 10.5 MW SPP in Nikopol in January 2018, and an 11 MW SPP in Mykolaiv region in April 2019. In addition, TIU Canada launched a 33 MW SPP in Odesa region. The company's investments in solar energy, which became the first investor in Ukraine under the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Area Agreement (CUFTA), amounted to over $65 million.

Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant is controlled by EastOne Group, established in autumn 2007 as a result of restructuring of Interpipe Group, and Privat Group, both based in Dnipro.

Tags: #tiu_canada #nfp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

22:53 07.09.2021
Court to Hear Illegal Disconnection Case of Canadian In-vestor by Kolomoyskyi

Court to Hear Illegal Disconnection Case of Canadian In-vestor by Kolomoyskyi

12:54 12.08.2021
TIU Canada solar power plant's problem can be solved by connecting to another point – minister

TIU Canada solar power plant's problem can be solved by connecting to another point – minister

10:23 26.07.2021
State energy inspectorate confirms violations of law during shutdown of TIU Canada's solar power plant by NFP – lawyer

State energy inspectorate confirms violations of law during shutdown of TIU Canada's solar power plant by NFP – lawyer

10:10 23.06.2021
“Court Case of Illegal Disconnection of Canadian Investor by Kolomoyskyi Resumes Today”

“Court Case of Illegal Disconnection of Canadian Investor by Kolomoyskyi Resumes Today”

14:41 19.02.2021
TIU Canada to contest court decision to shut down solar plant in Nikopol

TIU Canada to contest court decision to shut down solar plant in Nikopol

16:08 20.11.2020
Disconnection of TIU Canada's 10.5 MW SPP located at NFP lies in plane of business dispute – solar energy association head

Disconnection of TIU Canada's 10.5 MW SPP located at NFP lies in plane of business dispute – solar energy association head

14:38 27.02.2019
TIU Canada seeks to complete building two solar power plants in Odesa region in summer

TIU Canada seeks to complete building two solar power plants in Odesa region in summer

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PrivatBank starts talking about its privatization in 2024 for sky-high price

Economy Ministry to consider first two projects on 'investment nannies' for almost $100 mln – premier

ZTMC returns to state ownership: decision of appellate court comes into legal force – SPF

Total investment in aircraft construction development in Ukraine until 2030 to reach over UAH 34 bln - Shmyhal

Airbus sees potential in Ukraine for creating new air carrier

LATEST

Vodafone Ukraine plans to invest UAH 500 mln in fixed Internet development in 2022

Economy Ministry expects first applications for support of 'investment nannies' this week - Svyrydenko

Israeli investments in Ukrainian IT sector may rise after law on Diia City adoption – Israeli Ambassador

Some UAH 12.5 bln of investment unlocked thanks to Rada commission for protecting investors' rights

PrivatBank starts talking about its privatization in 2024 for sky-high price

Economy Ministry to consider first two projects on 'investment nannies' for almost $100 mln – premier

Key projects presented that will represent Ukraine at MIPIM 22

In pandemic, it is more profitable to invest in warehouses, retail real estate – Dragon Capital

Dragon Capital takes break from investing in new office real estate projects

Five Ukrainian entrepreneurs, investment bankers launch large private equity fund with potential size of over $100 mln - media

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD