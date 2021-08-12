TIU Canada solar power plant's problem can be solved by connecting to another point – minister

The government of Ukraine is dealing with the problem of a solar power plant of Ekotekhnik Nikopol LLC belonged to the Canadian investor TIU Canada disconnected from the grid and proposes to solve it by connecting the solar power plant to another point, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Oleksiy Liubchenko has said.

"Supposedly, everything should be formally resolved at the judicial level, but we posed the question in a different way: to find an opportunity to connect to another point. Specialists are now working it out," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Liubchenko, the rules of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC) and other regulations should be configured in such a way that "no one would even have a thought to violate them."

"And a private owner will cope better than the state. But the state can also take responsibility for the regional power suppliers' work as an owner, especially when it comes to threats to national security," he said.

As reported, the 10.5 MW power plant of TIU Canada was disconnected by the Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant (NFP) from the power grid of on March 2, 2020. TIU Canada said that NFP took advantage of the fact that the plant was connected to a substation located on its territory, and explained the need for shutdown by repair work. The shutdown caused the company in excess of EUR 1.5 million in losses, which continue to grow. TIU Canada challenged these actions in courts, but lost the lower court hearings, and the legal dispute dragged on.