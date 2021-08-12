Economy

12:54 12.08.2021

TIU Canada solar power plant's problem can be solved by connecting to another point – minister

2 min read
TIU Canada solar power plant's problem can be solved by connecting to another point – minister

The government of Ukraine is dealing with the problem of a solar power plant of Ekotekhnik Nikopol LLC belonged to the Canadian investor TIU Canada disconnected from the grid and proposes to solve it by connecting the solar power plant to another point, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Oleksiy Liubchenko has said.

"Supposedly, everything should be formally resolved at the judicial level, but we posed the question in a different way: to find an opportunity to connect to another point. Specialists are now working it out," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Liubchenko, the rules of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC) and other regulations should be configured in such a way that "no one would even have a thought to violate them."

"And a private owner will cope better than the state. But the state can also take responsibility for the regional power suppliers' work as an owner, especially when it comes to threats to national security," he said.

As reported, the 10.5 MW power plant of TIU Canada was disconnected by the Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant (NFP) from the power grid of on March 2, 2020. TIU Canada said that NFP took advantage of the fact that the plant was connected to a substation located on its territory, and explained the need for shutdown by repair work. The shutdown caused the company in excess of EUR 1.5 million in losses, which continue to grow. TIU Canada challenged these actions in courts, but lost the lower court hearings, and the legal dispute dragged on.

Tags: #tiu_canada #economy_ministry #solar_power
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:13 12.08.2021
Ukraine's govt initiates discussion with NBU – minister

Ukraine's govt initiates discussion with NBU – minister

14:25 16.07.2021
Ferrexpo launches 5 MW solar plant at Poltava GOK without feed-in tariff, 250-1,000 MW - in medium term

Ferrexpo launches 5 MW solar plant at Poltava GOK without feed-in tariff, 250-1,000 MW - in medium term

10:10 23.06.2021
“Court Case of Illegal Disconnection of Canadian Investor by Kolomoyskyi Resumes Today”

“Court Case of Illegal Disconnection of Canadian Investor by Kolomoyskyi Resumes Today”

12:35 22.06.2021
Economy Ministry proposes to cancel moratorium on export of round timber - bill

Economy Ministry proposes to cancel moratorium on export of round timber - bill

14:35 20.05.2021
Rada appoints Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Minister of Economy – 293 affirmative votes

Rada appoints Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Minister of Economy – 293 affirmative votes

15:42 20.04.2021
Economy Ministry allocates farmers UAH 190 mln in compensation for agricultural machinery over four months

Economy Ministry allocates farmers UAH 190 mln in compensation for agricultural machinery over four months

10:15 15.04.2021
Economy Ministry, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih signs memorandum on $1 bln investment projects for ecological modernization

Economy Ministry, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih signs memorandum on $1 bln investment projects for ecological modernization

09:38 23.03.2021
Economy Ministry proposes to allocate UAH 200 mln for travel certificates

Economy Ministry proposes to allocate UAH 200 mln for travel certificates

10:33 05.03.2021
Economy Ministry predicts grain harvest in Ukraine at 75.1 mln tonnes

Economy Ministry predicts grain harvest in Ukraine at 75.1 mln tonnes

17:27 02.03.2021
Economy Ministry keeps blocking import, export of goods with fluorinated greenhouse gases – EBA

Economy Ministry keeps blocking import, export of goods with fluorinated greenhouse gases – EBA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine has every opportunity to enter top 10 world arms exporters – Ukroboronprom head

Ukraine's govt initiates discussion with NBU – minister

Ukrainian Startup Fund finances almost 200 startups for almost $5 mln – Finance Ministry

Zlochevsky reassigns control over his gas production assets to his daughters

Ukrnafta receives over UAH 2.3 bln from restructured receivables – CEO

LATEST

Ukraine has every opportunity to enter top 10 world arms exporters – Ukroboronprom head

Economy Ministry sees no need to regulate retail LPG prices – minister

Ukroboronprom team, leading U.S. defense companies hold bilateral talks in United States

Ukrzaliznytsia not ready for grain season – new acting head

Ukraine's Economy Ministry expects GDP growth of over 1% in H1 2021, growth of 4% late 2021 – minister

Ukraine, US should deepen energy dialog – Ukraine's energy minister

Inflation in Ukraine up to 10.2% in July - statistics

Vodafone Ukraine, Raiffeisen Bank International AG sign contract to manage derivatives

EBA asks MPs not to support bill allowing sale of alcohol, tobacco products only in specialized stores

Ukrainian Startup Fund finances almost 200 startups for almost $5 mln – Finance Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD