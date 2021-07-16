Investments

16:58 16.07.2021

DTEK focuses on plans to invest in renewable energy generation in Europe – Kuniсkis

1 min read
DTEK focuses on plans to invest in renewable energy generation in Europe – Kuniсkis

DTEK Energy Holding has not abandoned plans to invest in the generation of electricity from renewable sources in Europe, and is now exploring opportunities for this in different countries, CEO of DTEK Renewables Maris Kuniсkis has said.

"Yes, this is in our focus. Plans to invest in Europe remain. As long as there is no stability in Ukraine, we focus on abroad," he said during the 12th International Ukrainian Energy Forum of the Adam Smith Institute on Friday.

At the same time, he said that, since the market in Europe is also changing, the company has to reorient itself to other countries, abandoning the development of projects in those that were considered in 2020. In addition, Kuniсkis did not disclose the details of possible projects.

Tags: #electricity #dtek_energy #renewable_energy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:52 08.07.2021
Ukraine refuses to purchase electricity of Belarusian NPP – Lithuanian PM

Ukraine refuses to purchase electricity of Belarusian NPP – Lithuanian PM

10:06 05.07.2021
NEURC sets lower price cap on DAM of UAH 734 per MWh, limits electricity purchase-sale within one VIC to 50%

NEURC sets lower price cap on DAM of UAH 734 per MWh, limits electricity purchase-sale within one VIC to 50%

12:59 03.07.2021
NEURC recommends bilateral contracts for sale-purchase of electricity do not focus on DAM

NEURC recommends bilateral contracts for sale-purchase of electricity do not focus on DAM

14:39 29.06.2021
Govt extends PSO mode, electricity price of UAH 1.68/kwh for public until Aug 1

Govt extends PSO mode, electricity price of UAH 1.68/kwh for public until Aug 1

16:11 15.06.2021
State budget posts receipts underperformance of UAH 2.6 bln from excise tax on electricity over systemic problems in market – accounting chamber

State budget posts receipts underperformance of UAH 2.6 bln from excise tax on electricity over systemic problems in market – accounting chamber

15:37 15.06.2021
Fitch upgrades DTEK's IDRs to 'CCC' from 'RD' after restructuring of company's debt

Fitch upgrades DTEK's IDRs to 'CCC' from 'RD' after restructuring of company's debt

12:11 26.05.2021
Ukrainian regulator bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus until Oct 1

Ukrainian regulator bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus until Oct 1

12:59 18.05.2021
Energy Minister Halushchenko asks NCER to ban electricity imports from Russia, Belarus

Energy Minister Halushchenko asks NCER to ban electricity imports from Russia, Belarus

09:38 18.05.2021
DTEK energy announces completion of restructuring over $2 bln debt

DTEK energy announces completion of restructuring over $2 bln debt

14:37 06.04.2021
UDP Renewables and Qatar's Nebras Power sign agreement on investment in RES generation

UDP Renewables and Qatar's Nebras Power sign agreement on investment in RES generation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, EU sign memo on partnership in critical raw materials, batteries

Integrated development of critical materials may attract up to EUR 10 bln to Ukraine in first period – Shmyhal

Investments worth $1 bln in priority sectors to boost economy by 1-2% – first dpty PM

DTEK ready to consider offers for sale of TPPs, coal mines - CEO

Arakhamia says about drafting bill on free economic area in Donetsk, Luhansk regions

LATEST

Yaroslavsky's DMZ implementing investment program for $ 400 mln - advisor to CEO

Ukraine, EU sign memo on partnership in critical raw materials, batteries

Integrated development of critical materials may attract up to EUR 10 bln to Ukraine in first period – Shmyhal

Investments worth $1 bln in priority sectors to boost economy by 1-2% – first dpty PM

Dobrobut invests over UAH 300 mln in equipment in 2020, to raise investment in 2021

Organizers of International European University in Kyiv invest over $3 mln in project over a year of work

Airport in Mariupol will raise economic attractiveness of city and region - mayor

DTEK Oil & Gas invests UAH 1.2 bln in work on Zinkovska area at first stage

DELTA Ukraine invests $ 500,000 in Promprylad. Renovation innovation center

Market offers to pay for lease of stations 50% more than expected - Ukrzaliznytsia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD