12:10 13.07.2021

Ukraine, EU sign memo on partnership in critical raw materials, batteries

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Vice President of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič signed a memorandum of understanding regarding a strategic partnership in critical raw materials and batteries.

The signing took place during a high-level conference "Strategic Partnership between the European Union and Ukraine on Critical Raw Materials and Batteries " in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"We are starting the second after the energy partnership between Ukraine and the EU in the raw materials sector by concluding a memorandum to which a roadmap is attached. We have also agreed on more ambitious sectoral integration with the EU. In particular, as part of the implementation of the updated EU industrial strategy, the EC action plan for of critical raw materials and a number of other documents, Ukraine can become an important element of the European economic space," Shmyhal said at a press conference after the signing of the memorandum.

Tags: #eu #ukraine #memorandum
