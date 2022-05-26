MacPaw additionally invests $1 mln in Prompylad.Renovation

Ukrainian software developer MacPaw has become the largest investor in Prompylad.Renovation, CEO Yuriy Fylyuk has said on Facebook.

According to him, in the conditions of the war in Ukraine, MacPaw additionally invested $1 million in the project, increasing its total investment to $1.5 million.

"MacPaw has been our strategic partner since the very beginning of the project development. The company supported us with a very important investment both at the stage of the plant buyout and especially now. It is also important for us that MacPaw is an example of a new Ukrainian company with a highly intelligent product that is conquering global markets. It is these companies that are already being born, we hope they will grow to such success in the Promprylad ecosystem," he wrote.

Promprylad. Renovation LLC (Ivano-Frankivsk) was founded in May 2017 to manage the renovation project of the plant of the eponymous name. According to the public register of legal entities and sole proprietors, its founder and CEO is Fylyuk, head of the Teple Misto public organization and partner of the 23 Restorany chain.

According to information on the company's official website, the project has already attracted $11 million in impact-investment funds and restored more than 6,200 square meters of the plant. Investors today are 1,117 legal entities and individuals.