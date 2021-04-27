Investments

09:21 27.04.2021

Concorde Capital decides to develop amber project with partners instead of selling it

2 min read
Concorde Capital decides to develop amber project with partners instead of selling it

Ihor Mazepa's Concorde Capital investment company, which last autumn put up for sale Soniachne Remeslo Center LLC - an amber deposit with reserves of 60 tonnes - for $ 5 million, decided to develop this project together with partners.

"We've analyzed everything and decided to develop the Soniachne Remeslo project together with our partners. This is a unique company - the only one in Ukraine that has received all licenses and permits for the extraction of amber from the state," Mazepa, the founder and CEO of Concorde Capital, told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, it is planned to start production in May this year.

"The project is designed for 5-6 years, after the development of the deposit, we will restore the forest on its territory," Mazepa added.

According to the investment proposal of Concorde Capital from September last year, the license for the extraction of raw amber at the Volodymyrets Skhidny deposit was issued in 2009 and is valid until 2029, the licensed area is 83.9 hectares. In 2014-2017, some 8.5 tonnes were extracted from 18 hectares, which now require reclamation, there are no reserves for 5-6 hectares.

The company estimates a realistic production rate of 7 to 12 tonnes per year. The price of the asset proposed in September last year assumed an investor's return on invested capital at the level of 66% per year and a payback period of one and a half years at an average weighted price of amber of $ 600 per kg.

In September last year, an auction was announced for the sale of this amber project through ProZorro.Sale, which was supposed to take place in October, but it did not take place.

Concorde Capital is one of the leading Ukrainian investment groups, founded in 2004. It provides a full range of international brokerage and investment services. Using various financial instruments, the company raised more than $ 3 billion for Ukrainian companies in the field of metallurgy, automotive, real estate, as well as chemical, oil and gas, agricultural and pharmaceutical sectors.

Tags: #concorde_capital #mazepa #amber
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:12 08.04.2021
Concorde Capital, Smart Holding agree to manage trade centers of Amstor chain acquired by Concorde

Concorde Capital, Smart Holding agree to manage trade centers of Amstor chain acquired by Concorde

17:02 26.12.2020
Police detains car with 700 kg of amber in Zhytomyr region

Police detains car with 700 kg of amber in Zhytomyr region

14:45 20.05.2020
Concorde Capital raises $50 mln for hybrid financing projects amid coronavirus crisis

Concorde Capital raises $50 mln for hybrid financing projects amid coronavirus crisis

10:50 11.03.2020
NBU has enough reserves to resist to small pressure on hryvnia by nonresidents-holders of govt bonds – expert

NBU has enough reserves to resist to small pressure on hryvnia by nonresidents-holders of govt bonds – expert

11:28 05.02.2020
Rada cuts amber royalty to 5% in 2020, 8% in 2021, 10% from 2022

Rada cuts amber royalty to 5% in 2020, 8% in 2021, 10% from 2022

14:13 30.12.2019
Zelensky signs law on regulation of amber production

Zelensky signs law on regulation of amber production

15:35 02.09.2019
Zelensky orders legalizing gambling industry, amber production in Ukraine

Zelensky orders legalizing gambling industry, amber production in Ukraine

13:41 01.04.2019
Ukrainian eurobond market responds favorably to outcome of first round of election – Concorde Capital analyst

Ukrainian eurobond market responds favorably to outcome of first round of election – Concorde Capital analyst

15:17 23.05.2018
Ukrainian companies could hold IPO on foreign markets in 2020 – Concorde Capital

Ukrainian companies could hold IPO on foreign markets in 2020 – Concorde Capital

13:58 23.05.2018
Term for restoring cooperation of Ukraine with IMF is two months – Concorde Capital

Term for restoring cooperation of Ukraine with IMF is two months – Concorde Capital

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Economy Ministry, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih signs memorandum on $1 bln investment projects for ecological modernization

Consortium of UDP Renewables, Nebras Power to invest about $ 250 mln in 'green' energy in 2021-2022

National Investment Fund to be created in Ukraine - decree

Some 500,000 jobs can be created in Ukraine due to Green Deal – Vitrenko

Motor Sich President Bohuslayev accuses Chinese partners of refusing to invest, offers to leave them 35% stake

LATEST

EU invests EUR 1 bln in vaccine study, EUR 2.9 bln in expansion of production capacity

NEURC approves feed-in tariff for EuroCape wind power plant of 98 MW

Cabinet approves project to raise $ 100 mln loan from IBRD for export-oriented SMEs – Finance Ministry

Controlling stake in Motor Sich bought via offshore for over $700 mln using loans from state banks of China – MP Arakhamia

Economy Ministry, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih signs memorandum on $1 bln investment projects for ecological modernization

Ukraine PM, World Bank managing director discuss purchase of vaccines against COVID-19, reforms in country

Joint Ukrainian-Turkish bus production planned to be created in Kharkiv – city council secretary

Drawdown of funds during implementation of KfW projects reaches 25% – Finance ministry

Line of EVA Stores intends to invest UAH 500 mln in network development

Consortium of UDP Renewables, Nebras Power to invest about $ 250 mln in 'green' energy in 2021-2022

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD