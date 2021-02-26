Investments

16:05 26.02.2021

Epicenter K plans to invest $2 bln in all group sectors in two years

2 min read
The investments of Epicenter K in its own development in all areas will amount to $2 billion in 2021-2022, director general of the group of companies Petro Mykhailyshyn has told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the bulk of investments will be directed to the development of the trade network.

"The second [direction] in terms of capital intensity is the construction of our logistics, both warehouse [fulfillment centers] and transport. The next task is to increase the export share, improving the trade balance both in the agricultural sector and in the ceramic industry," he said.

He clarified that investments in ceramics factories in Kalynivka and Kalush will amount to $95.7 million, in elevators - $100 million.

"Also, fulfillment centers will appear in Lviv [we are already working on it], Khmelnytsky, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa. Everywhere, except for Kharkiv, there are already land plots," the expert said, noting that the implementation of the center project in Kalynivka, Kyiv region, depends on the decision on the allocation of a land plot with an area of 40 hectares next to the group's ceramic tile plant.

In addition, the group plans to invest in alternative energy, in particular, in placing solar panels on the roofs of Epicenter shopping centers and fulfillment centers.

"Since we have about 1.5 million square meters of roofs, which are empty from the point of view of energy efficiency, we want to start arranging solar panels there. We provide $100 million for this program. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the World Bank are ready to help us with cheap credit funds," the CEO said.

The company also intends to expand production of construction materials. According to Mykhailyshyn, the production of dry construction mixtures and aerated concrete will be organized on the site of the plant for production of cultivators previously acquired by Svarog West Group in Shepetivka (Khmelnytsky region).

Epicenter K LLC was established in 2003 and opened the first hypermarket in Kyiv in December of the same year.

Tags: #epicenter
Interfax-Ukraine
