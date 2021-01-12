Effective Investments Group to invests up to UAH 170 mln in new eco-packaging production in Lviv region

Sem Ecopack LLC (Tomakivka, Dnipropetrovsk region), part of Effective Investments Group, intends to invest about UAH 170 million in the creation of a new production of ecological cardboard packaging Sem Ecopack in Sambir (Lviv region) with a capacity of 150 million units of packaging products per year.

"The new production will appear on the site of the former bakery. Sem Ecopack LLC has acquired the real estate of the plant from Khlibprom Concern," the press service of Effective Investments told Interfax-Ukraine.

Sambir bakery was part of Khlibprom concern (associated with founder of OKKO Group Vitaliy Antonov) and was closed in 2018 by the decision of the management of the concern.

The press service of the group noted that at the first stage Sem Ecopack plans to invest about UAH 70 million in the restoration of the existing production complex and more than UAH 100 million during the next stages. The new production facility in Sambir is planned to be commissioned in early 2022.

"I hope that in a year Facebook will remind me of these ruins, and I will show you an already operating production here! An inspiring story when you can build a European-level enterprise from the ruins with the export of products to Europe," head of the group's supervisory board Ihor Liski wrote on Facebook, accompanying the post with photographs of the premises of the former bakery in Sambir.

According to the press service, currently Sem Ecopack LLC, established in 2014, is developing two areas: the production of ecological packaging and mechanical engineering, while the engineering direction uses more than 80% of Ukrainian components.