Investments

10:26 12.01.2021

Effective Investments Group to invests up to UAH 170 mln in new eco-packaging production in Lviv region

2 min read
Effective Investments Group to invests up to UAH 170 mln in new eco-packaging production in Lviv region

Sem Ecopack LLC (Tomakivka, Dnipropetrovsk region), part of Effective Investments Group, intends to invest about UAH 170 million in the creation of a new production of ecological cardboard packaging Sem Ecopack in Sambir (Lviv region) with a capacity of 150 million units of packaging products per year.

"The new production will appear on the site of the former bakery. Sem Ecopack LLC has acquired the real estate of the plant from Khlibprom Concern," the press service of Effective Investments told Interfax-Ukraine.

Sambir bakery was part of Khlibprom concern (associated with founder of OKKO Group Vitaliy Antonov) and was closed in 2018 by the decision of the management of the concern.

The press service of the group noted that at the first stage Sem Ecopack plans to invest about UAH 70 million in the restoration of the existing production complex and more than UAH 100 million during the next stages. The new production facility in Sambir is planned to be commissioned in early 2022.

"I hope that in a year Facebook will remind me of these ruins, and I will show you an already operating production here! An inspiring story when you can build a European-level enterprise from the ruins with the export of products to Europe," head of the group's supervisory board Ihor Liski wrote on Facebook, accompanying the post with photographs of the premises of the former bakery in Sambir.

According to the press service, currently Sem Ecopack LLC, established in 2014, is developing two areas: the production of ecological packaging and mechanical engineering, while the engineering direction uses more than 80% of Ukrainian components.

Tags: #lviv_region #effective_investments_group
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:17 21.12.2020
OKKO seeks to start building ski resort in Carpathian Mountains in 2021, investments to reach $500 mln

OKKO seeks to start building ski resort in Carpathian Mountains in 2021, investments to reach $500 mln

11:24 10.08.2020
Lviv region crosses threshold of bed occupancy in medical institutions of first wave, second wave hospitals being opened – Stepanov

Lviv region crosses threshold of bed occupancy in medical institutions of first wave, second wave hospitals being opened – Stepanov

17:20 27.05.2020
Cabinet of Ministers approves Lviv's unification with villages, towns affiliated to it

Cabinet of Ministers approves Lviv's unification with villages, towns affiliated to it

12:53 08.05.2020
Record 65 new cases of COVID-19 infection detected in Lviv region over past day, Sadovy gathers quick response headquarters

Record 65 new cases of COVID-19 infection detected in Lviv region over past day, Sadovy gathers quick response headquarters

16:00 16.04.2020
Eighth patient infected with COVID-19 dies in Lviv region

Eighth patient infected with COVID-19 dies in Lviv region

12:48 28.12.2019
Cadogan waiting for license renewal, suspends operations at Bitlyanska licensing site

Cadogan waiting for license renewal, suspends operations at Bitlyanska licensing site

14:24 09.12.2019
Poland's PGNIG, Ukraine's ERU to start gas exploration, production in Lviv region – contract

Poland's PGNIG, Ukraine's ERU to start gas exploration, production in Lviv region – contract

10:54 28.08.2019
State Emergency Service says household gas explosion unlikely reason for collapse of entrance in Drohobych

State Emergency Service says household gas explosion unlikely reason for collapse of entrance in Drohobych

10:01 28.08.2019
Second dead body found at site of collapse of residential building entrance in Drohobych - State Emergency Service

Second dead body found at site of collapse of residential building entrance in Drohobych - State Emergency Service

15:35 19.08.2019
SBI investigating cause of military helicopter crash in Lviv region under flight rule violation article

SBI investigating cause of military helicopter crash in Lviv region under flight rule violation article

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Dragon Capital completes acquisition of Treeum platform with finance.ua and minfin.com.ua

Initial price of United Mining and Chemical Company at privatization auction to be UAH 3-5 bln – SPF head

Rada delays introduction of taxation of companies with foreign capital

Rada passes bill on 'investment nannies' for projects valued at EUR 20 mln, UkraineInvest can become responsible

Dragon Capital could acquire Finance.ua, Minfin.com.ua

LATEST

Dragon Capital completes acquisition of Treeum platform with finance.ua and minfin.com.ua

DTEK intends to open investment hub in UK for new Ukrainian energy projects

Initial price of United Mining and Chemical Company at privatization auction to be UAH 3-5 bln – SPF head

Black Iron updates total funds required to be raised for Shymanivske Project in Ukraine to $505 mln

PrivatBank puts Pryozerny mall in Dnipro up for auction with initial price of UAH 518 mln

Krykliy invites Switzerland to join implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in Ukraine

Biopharma plans to invest $20-23 mln in development of plasma centers network by 2025

Number of investors in RES decide to go to intl arbitration if feed-in tariffs recognized unconstitutional - lawyer

Rada delays introduction of taxation of companies with foreign capital

BSTDB triples its project portfolio in Ukraine in two years, ready for new projects – bank's president

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD