Investments

14:43 09.11.2020

Lack of trust in judiciary is major obstacle to foreign investment in Ukraine- business survey

2 min read
Lack of trust in judiciary is major obstacle to foreign investment in Ukraine- business survey

Mistrust in the judiciary has led the anti-rating of barriers to foreign investment, while the "leader" of previous years - corruption – has taken the second place, according to the results of an annual survey of foreign investors conducted by the European Business Association (EBA), Dragon Capital and the Center for Economic Strategy (CES).

"The lack of trust in judiciary was named the main obstacle to foreign investment for the first time in five years, while widespread corruption, the previous leader, moved to second place. The same obstacles were named by both portfolio and direct investors," EBA said in a release on Monday based on the October 2020 survey.

The EBA pointed out that among the biggest obstacles investors named the monopolization of markets and the seizure of power by oligarchs, and strategic investors, in particular, pointed to complex and unstable legislation.

"The investor community is resilient to a potential new coronavirus lockdown. 47% of the strategic investors already working in Ukraine think that a repeat lockdown will not affect their investment plans, while 27% would reduce or stop investments," the EBA said.

At the same time, 48% of foreign investors think that Ukraine became less attractive for investment, 42% consider the investment climate largely unchanged, and only 9% see improvements, the EBA said.

An effective fight against corruption will have the most favorable impact on the investment climate, both strategic and portfolio investors believe. Restarting the judiciary and the appointment of reputable reformers to key positions will also be important factors, according to the survey.

"Debt default is considered the top threat to the investment climate, followed by a shift away from democratic values and change in geopolitical direction from west to east. Strategic investors also view loose economic policies as an important negative factor, while portfolio investors would negatively react to failure to reach an agreement with the IMF on the next loan tranche," the European Business Association said.

Portfolio investors point to the failure to reach an agreement with the IMF with a significant threat after the default, the association added.

Tags: #investment #eba #ces
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:52 28.09.2020
CES proposes postponement of minimum wage increase to UAH 6,500 for 2022

CES proposes postponement of minimum wage increase to UAH 6,500 for 2022

10:07 28.09.2020
CES proposes 2021 state budget deficit cut to 3% of GDP

CES proposes 2021 state budget deficit cut to 3% of GDP

17:15 25.09.2020
Investohills Vesta, EU, the United States create $100 mln seed fund to invest in Ukrainian bad debt market

Investohills Vesta, EU, the United States create $100 mln seed fund to invest in Ukrainian bad debt market

18:54 16.09.2020
Tax hikes to balance budget categorically unacceptable - EBA

Tax hikes to balance budget categorically unacceptable - EBA

14:37 17.08.2020
EBA urges Ukraine to prevent introduction of additional customs duties by Turkey on confectionary products

EBA urges Ukraine to prevent introduction of additional customs duties by Turkey on confectionary products

13:26 17.08.2020
Another package of bills on special tax regulations for IT industry covers only product companies – EBA

Another package of bills on special tax regulations for IT industry covers only product companies – EBA

16:23 13.08.2020
EBA insists on resumption of full-fledged work of Environmental Protection Ministry

EBA insists on resumption of full-fledged work of Environmental Protection Ministry

14:46 06.08.2020
Intl tobacco companies intend to defend their rights in intl arbitration

Intl tobacco companies intend to defend their rights in intl arbitration

10:52 05.08.2020
Arterium invests over $1.5 mln in 17 years in IFS Applications solution

Arterium invests over $1.5 mln in 17 years in IFS Applications solution

12:34 31.07.2020
Creation of investment court will help conducting business in Ukraine – opinion

Creation of investment court will help conducting business in Ukraine – opinion

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

World Bank to allocate $100 mln to restore economy of Ukraine-controlled territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Zelensky

IFC estimates Ukraine's potential for issuing green bonds at $ 73 billion by 2030 – Energy Ministry

German investors consider courts, not corruption as main problem in Ukraine – ambassador

First six highways ready to be transferred to concessionaires, implementation of entire program to attract more than $9 bln of private investment

Zelensky ready to finalize issues of introduction of tax on withdrawn capital, zero tax return

LATEST

World Bank to allocate $100 mln to restore economy of Ukraine-controlled territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Zelensky

IFC estimates Ukraine's potential for issuing green bonds at $ 73 billion by 2030 – Energy Ministry

German investors consider courts, not corruption as main problem in Ukraine – ambassador

SPF puts 10 distilleries up for sale in Nov

Zelensky discusses prospects for cooperation in railway industry with French investor

Gas Traders of Ukraine initiate launch of alternative gas exchange Ukrainian Hub

Chateau Chizay to launch production of brandy, cognac and sparkling wine in 2021

CTO completes building fourth container terminal launch complex worth over EUR 20 mln at Quarantine Mole

Euroterminal begins construction of access railway track to Odesa-Peresyp railway station

Yaroslavsky to invest EUR 5.5 mln in tram production on basis of Ecopolis HTZ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD