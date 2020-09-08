Construction of new airport in Zakarpattia provides for raising up to UAH 4 bln - Krykliy

The construction of a new airport in Zakarpattia provides for attracting investments in the amount of up to UAH 4 billion, while a runway will be built at the expense of the state, and a terminal at the expense of a private investor, Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy has said.

"Unfortunately, today the functionality of the only airport in the region in Uzhgorod is limited due to the complexity of take-off/landing through the territory of Slovakia and the inability to service B737/A320 class aircraft. The construction of the new airport provides for the length of the runway of at least 2,500 meters, the ability to accept A320/B737 class aircraft, a passenger traffic of 200,000-300,000 per year with a possible increase to 500,000-600,000," he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the minister, this will provide an opportunity to open communications to Kyiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Odesa, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Italy and Spain, as well as charters to Turkey and Egypt.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine put amendments to the state targeted program for the development of airports for the period until 2023, including Mukachevo airport and excluding Vinnytsia international airport.

According to the decision, it is planned to allocate UAH 30 million for the design and construction of the airport.