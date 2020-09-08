Investments

11:01 08.09.2020

Construction of new airport in Zakarpattia provides for raising up to UAH 4 bln - Krykliy

2 min read
Construction of new airport in Zakarpattia provides for raising up to UAH 4 bln - Krykliy

The construction of a new airport in Zakarpattia provides for attracting investments in the amount of up to UAH 4 billion, while a runway will be built at the expense of the state, and a terminal at the expense of a private investor, Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy has said.

"Unfortunately, today the functionality of the only airport in the region in Uzhgorod is limited due to the complexity of take-off/landing through the territory of Slovakia and the inability to service B737/A320 class aircraft. The construction of the new airport provides for the length of the runway of at least 2,500 meters, the ability to accept A320/B737 class aircraft, a passenger traffic of 200,000-300,000 per year with a possible increase to 500,000-600,000," he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the minister, this will provide an opportunity to open communications to Kyiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Odesa, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Italy and Spain, as well as charters to Turkey and Egypt.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine put amendments to the state targeted program for the development of airports for the period until 2023, including Mukachevo airport and excluding Vinnytsia international airport.

According to the decision, it is planned to allocate UAH 30 million for the design and construction of the airport.

Tags: #investments #airport #zakarpattia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:52 03.09.2020
Rada adopts at first reading two bills from package of bills on investment raising

Rada adopts at first reading two bills from package of bills on investment raising

13:46 13.08.2020
Kuleba approves KPIs for work of foreign diplomatic missions in promoting Ukrainian exports, involving investments

Kuleba approves KPIs for work of foreign diplomatic missions in promoting Ukrainian exports, involving investments

14:37 30.06.2020
Kyiv airport will fire 50% of employees to prevent bankruptcy

Kyiv airport will fire 50% of employees to prevent bankruptcy

15:54 26.06.2020
Zelensky inspects reconstruction of Kherson airport, which plans to apply for ICAO first category status

Zelensky inspects reconstruction of Kherson airport, which plans to apply for ICAO first category status

16:20 19.05.2020
Zelensky backs reloading external economic policy at meeting on attracting investments

Zelensky backs reloading external economic policy at meeting on attracting investments

13:20 23.04.2020
Zelensky appoints ex-SBU Chief in Kirovohrad region Petrov as Zakarpattia region governor

Zelensky appoints ex-SBU Chief in Kirovohrad region Petrov as Zakarpattia region governor

10:08 19.03.2020
President's plane evacuates 33 Ukrainians from Austria

President's plane evacuates 33 Ukrainians from Austria

15:07 17.02.2020
Housing, utility reform should open market of public utilities for investments – Shmyhal

Housing, utility reform should open market of public utilities for investments – Shmyhal

18:08 22.01.2020
Ukraine interested in increasing of Cargill investments into agrarian sector – Zelensky

Ukraine interested in increasing of Cargill investments into agrarian sector – Zelensky

10:17 19.12.2019
NIB, BSTDB to provide EUR 50 mln for development of 'green' power generation in Black Sea region

NIB, BSTDB to provide EUR 50 mln for development of 'green' power generation in Black Sea region

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

DTEK wins Budyschansko-Chutivska field tender with UAH 650.5 mln offer

NBU head assures intl investors of consistent monetary and foreign exchange policy

U.S. investors' participation in privatization of Ukrainian SOEs can help enhance bilateral relations

Energoatom and H2 sign memo on construction of data center near ZNPP

Yaroslavsky announces readiness to raise $1 bln for revival of Kharkiv aircraft plant

LATEST

Zelensky instructs Cabinet to improve procedure for obtaining permit for immigration to Ukraine by foreign IT specialists

DTEK wins Budyschansko-Chutivska field tender with UAH 650.5 mln offer

NBU head assures intl investors of consistent monetary and foreign exchange policy

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to invest $700 mln in company in next 3-4 years

U.S. investors' participation in privatization of Ukrainian SOEs can help enhance bilateral relations

Court decides to cancel seizure of Chornomorets stadium in Odesa, return from management of ARMA to U.S. Allrise Capital Inc.

Creative States co-working network will open second office in territory of former Arsenal plant in Kyiv

For next four years, over UAH 55 bln needed to restore cultural facilities – Tkachenko

Metinvest to invest UAH 2.3 bln in environmental protection measures at Northern GOK in 2020

Energoatom and H2 sign memo on construction of data center near ZNPP

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD