NBU head assures intl investors of consistent monetary and foreign exchange policy

Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kyrylo Shevchenko has assured representatives of international investment institutions of the regulator's consistent monetary and foreign exchange policy, the NBU press service said on Facebook.

"We remain in the program of cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and make efforts to timely and fully fulfill our obligations. The NBU will continue a consistent monetary policy, as well as a policy of a flexible exchange rate," he said during a meeting with international investors.

In addition to Shevchenko, the meeting was attended by deputy heads of the NBU Yurii Heletii and Dmytro Sologub, as well as government commissioner for public debt management Yuriy Butsa.