Investments

18:37 27.08.2020

NBU head assures intl investors of consistent monetary and foreign exchange policy

1 min read
NBU head assures intl investors of consistent monetary and foreign exchange policy

Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kyrylo Shevchenko has assured representatives of international investment institutions of the regulator's consistent monetary and foreign exchange policy, the NBU press service said on Facebook.

"We remain in the program of cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and make efforts to timely and fully fulfill our obligations. The NBU will continue a consistent monetary policy, as well as a policy of a flexible exchange rate," he said during a meeting with international investors.

In addition to Shevchenko, the meeting was attended by deputy heads of the NBU Yurii Heletii and Dmytro Sologub, as well as government commissioner for public debt management Yuriy Butsa.

Tags: #nbu #shevchenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:59 25.08.2020
NBU places bank Arcada on list of insolvent banks

NBU places bank Arcada on list of insolvent banks

15:40 20.08.2020
Reduction of inflation target in near future may be premature step - NBU

Reduction of inflation target in near future may be premature step - NBU

18:03 19.08.2020
NBU at fourth auction of interest rate swap satisfies bids from six banks for UAH 5 bln at 6.5%

NBU at fourth auction of interest rate swap satisfies bids from six banks for UAH 5 bln at 6.5%

17:50 12.08.2020
NBU at third auction of interest rate swap satisfies bids of five banks for UAH 2 bln at 6.5%

NBU at third auction of interest rate swap satisfies bids of five banks for UAH 2 bln at 6.5%

17:52 11.08.2020
Money supply in Ukraine up by 3.6% in July

Money supply in Ukraine up by 3.6% in July

18:20 07.08.2020
ICU invites NBU council to consider reduction of medium-term inflation target of central bank

ICU invites NBU council to consider reduction of medium-term inflation target of central bank

11:39 07.08.2020
Ukraine's forex reserves 1% up in July – NBU

Ukraine's forex reserves 1% up in July – NBU

10:22 03.08.2020
Record-hitting surplus of $4.3 bln posted for current account of balance of payment in Q2 2020 – NBU

Record-hitting surplus of $4.3 bln posted for current account of balance of payment in Q2 2020 – NBU

16:40 31.07.2020
NBU estimates GDP fall in Q2 2020 at 11%

NBU estimates GDP fall in Q2 2020 at 11%

16:17 31.07.2020
NBU worsens expectations regarding public debt growth to 62% of GDP in 2020

NBU worsens expectations regarding public debt growth to 62% of GDP in 2020

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. investors' participation in privatization of Ukrainian SOEs can help enhance bilateral relations

Energoatom and H2 sign memo on construction of data center near ZNPP

Yaroslavsky announces readiness to raise $1 bln for revival of Kharkiv aircraft plant

Rebuilding Donbas would cost around $10 bln - Zelensky's advisor

Beijing Skyrizon's subsidiary, DCH Group submit new application to competition agency seeking to buy Motor Sich

LATEST

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to invest $700 mln in company in next 3-4 years

U.S. investors' participation in privatization of Ukrainian SOEs can help enhance bilateral relations

Court decides to cancel seizure of Chornomorets stadium in Odesa, return from management of ARMA to U.S. Allrise Capital Inc.

Creative States co-working network will open second office in territory of former Arsenal plant in Kyiv

For next four years, over UAH 55 bln needed to restore cultural facilities – Tkachenko

Metinvest to invest UAH 2.3 bln in environmental protection measures at Northern GOK in 2020

Energoatom and H2 sign memo on construction of data center near ZNPP

Ankura will consult Infrastructure Ministry on preparing PPP projects, concessions

Nova Poshta founders become investors in Kooperativ co-working space

U.S. Embassy passes PPE worth $250,000 to Ukrainian police, border guard, customs services

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD