Metinvest to invest UAH 2.3 bln in environmental protection measures at Northern GOK in 2020

The Northern Mining and Processing Plant (Northern GOK, Kryvy Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region), which is the part of the Metinvest Group, will invest UAH 2.3 billion in environmental protection measures in 2020.

Metinvest Kryvyi Rih said on Facebook on Thursday, August 20, that Northern GOK continues seeking effective ways of environmental protection.

"This time peat hydroxide reagent was successfully tested during the blasting operations in the mine. Earlier, spraying of the reagent in the Hannivsky mine helped to reduce dusting by 30% and gas emission by 70%," it said.

As reported, Metinvest plans to invest UAH 3.1 billion in the modernization and overhauls of equipment and construction of strategic facilities at Northern GOK in 2020.

Northern GOK is a part of the Metinvest Group, the main shareholders of which are JSC System Capital Management (SCM, Donetsk) (71.24%) and Smart Holding group of companies (23.76%).

The holding company of the Metinvest Group is Metinvest Holding LLC.