RDS Group invests UAH 75 mln in purchase of asphalt concrete plant, building production base

The Ukrainian group of companies RDS, as part of repair work on the section of M-14 highway in Kherson region, acquired Kredmash DS-16837 asphalt concrete plant for UAH 25 million and invested about UAH 50 million in a production base located in Nova Kakhovka of Kherson region, co-founder of the company Yuriy Shumakher has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The total amount of our investments in the purchase of the asphalt concrete plant and in the production base was about UAH 75 million. We are expanding our presence in Kherson region, for this we are investing in a base in Kherson region," he said.

The expert clarified that the new asphalt concrete plant will start work in a week, which will allow the work to be carried out systematically and meet the stated terms of local construction projects.

The productivity of Kredmash DS-16837 plant is up to 160 tonnes of asphalt concrete per hour. It consists of a high-power asphalt mixing facility, a feeding unit, bunkers for a mineral powder unit, four bitumen tanks of 30 cubic meters each and a ready-mix unit (100 tonnes).

RDS Group is one of the top three road building companies in Ukraine, including Kyivshliakhbud and Rostdorstroy. Its core business is construction, reconstruction and maintenance of highways and bridges, construction of airfield complexes.