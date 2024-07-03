New Italian ambassador intends to make every effort to integrate Italian companies into Ukrainian economic structure

Photo: https://x.com/ItalyMFA_int

Newly appointed Ambassador of the Italian Republic to Ukraine, Carlo Formosa, who took up his duties on Wednesday, July 3, promised to make every effort to promote the integration of Italian companies into the Ukrainian economic structure.

“I will actively work with the dynamic business community in Ukraine and make every effort to promote the integration of Italian companies into the Ukrainian economic structure. Italy intends to play a leading role in the future reconstruction of Ukraine and in this regard, we are working on organizing a Conference on the restoration of Ukraine in 2025,” he said in his welcoming speech.

The Ambassador stressed that he was proud to begin his diplomatic mission and it was a great honor for him to represent Italy, one of Ukraine's closest allies.

Separately, he pointed out that Italy supports Ukraine on the path to joining the European Union, as well as on the path of fundamental structural reforms.

"In this context, our Embassy is playing a leading role this year through the coordination of the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kyiv," the diplomat said.

In addition, he added that great attention will also be paid to the dissemination of the Italian language and culture, which Ukrainians are interested in.

“There is a strong sense of mutual sympathy and kinship between the Ukrainian and Italian peoples, and we will multiply these achievements to further intensify relations between the two countries. The perfectly integrated Ukrainian community living in Italy is one of the largest in Europe, and since February 2022 we have opened our doors to more than 170,000 refugees, mostly women and children fleeing the war,” Formosa said.