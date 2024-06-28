SIX VICTIMS REPORTED IN DNIPRO, AMONG THEM SEVEN-MONTH-OLD GIRL – LOCAL AUTHORITIES
SIX VICTIMS REPORTED IN DNIPRO, AMONG THEM SEVEN-MONTH-OLD GIRL – LOCAL AUTHORITIES
SIX VICTIMS REPORTED IN DNIPRO, AMONG THEM SEVEN-MONTH-OLD GIRL – LOCAL AUTHORITIES
Among victims in Dnipro is seven-month-old baby, three people are in serious condition – local authorities
In Dnipro, after Russian missile attack, four floors of residential building destroyed, three injured – Zelenskyy
ECHR decision on human rights violations in Autonomous Republic of Crimea to become basis for further consideration of cases related to Crimea – Mudra
Cabinet regulates restriction of access to info about elimination of consequences of Russian aggression
Among victims in Dnipro is seven-month-old baby, three people are in serious condition – local authorities
Special Topics: