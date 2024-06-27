Facts

13:55 27.06.2024

SBU detains seven bloggers in Odesa who handed over locations of Armed Forces, recruitment center workers to enemy

2 min read
SBU detains seven bloggers in Odesa who handed over locations of Armed Forces, recruitment center workers to enemy

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed a network of bloggers in Odesa who acted in the interests of the Russian special services: the defendants tried to disrupt the mobilization and passed on to the enemy the coordinates of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the city.

"The attackers filmed provocative streams and published fake messages about the Ukrainian military, as well as representatives of the recruitment centers. In addition, bloggers distributed the coordinates of checkpoints and movement routes of mobile groups of local military registration and enlistment offices," the SBU said in a message on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to the Ukrainian intelligence service, the occupiers could use this information to prepare air strikes against the concentration areas of Ukrainian defenders.

"The security service thwarted the enemy's plans and detained seven defendants. Among the detainees are spouses from Odesa who leaked the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into a pro-Russian Telegram channel with a total audience of more than 200,000 users," the message emphasizes.

According to available data, this Internet resource is administered by representatives of the FSB, who collect information about the locations and movements of the Defense Forces.

Also, according to the SBU, a local resident was detained, who transmitted information to the same Telegram channel, and four more Odesa residents who tried to disrupt the mobilization by publishing posts in specialized groups and chat bots of popular instant messengers.

According to the SBU, among them is the administrator of a regional Telegram channel with an audience of 15,000. "There, the person involved disseminated current locations of recruitment center military personnel and called on his subscribers to join in subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation," the message clarifies.

Security Service investigators informed the detainees of suspicion under Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period).

Complex measures were carried out by SBU officers in Odesa region under the procedural leadership of the regional prosecutor's office.

Tags: #bloggers #sbu

MORE ABOUT

21:03 24.06.2024
SBU drones already hit over 30 Russian refineries, terminals, oil depots – Zelenskyy

SBU drones already hit over 30 Russian refineries, terminals, oil depots – Zelenskyy

13:16 20.06.2024
SBU, using drones, attacks oil depots in Russia's Tambov region, Republic of Adygea

SBU, using drones, attacks oil depots in Russia's Tambov region, Republic of Adygea

13:50 18.06.2024
SBU drones hit two oil depots in Rostov region – source

SBU drones hit two oil depots in Rostov region – source

15:26 14.06.2024
Network of Medvedchuk's ‘NGOs’ involved in plotting coup in Kyiv in 2022 eliminated in Ukraine

Network of Medvedchuk's ‘NGOs’ involved in plotting coup in Kyiv in 2022 eliminated in Ukraine

20:36 27.05.2024
Based on SBU materials, EU imposes sanctions against Medvedchuk financing Kremlin's information, subversive activities in EU

Based on SBU materials, EU imposes sanctions against Medvedchuk financing Kremlin's information, subversive activities in EU

20:24 23.05.2024
SBU Chief promises new 'surprises' for enemy due to implementation of best military technology solutions

SBU Chief promises new 'surprises' for enemy due to implementation of best military technology solutions

19:18 23.05.2024
SBU Chief: There are a lot of challenges, enemy not standing still

SBU Chief: There are a lot of challenges, enemy not standing still

19:53 21.05.2024
SBU detains FSB agent in Zaporizhia collecting info about AFU’s movement, supply of heavy equipment to southern front

SBU detains FSB agent in Zaporizhia collecting info about AFU’s movement, supply of heavy equipment to southern front

13:34 13.05.2024
SBU detains Russian military intelligence agents who planned terrorist attacks in Kyiv by May 9

SBU detains Russian military intelligence agents who planned terrorist attacks in Kyiv by May 9

21:00 09.05.2024
Prokopenko appointed as SBU Chief in Khmelnytsky region

Prokopenko appointed as SBU Chief in Khmelnytsky region

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, partners should develop action plan on Peace Formula within few months to stop Russian aggression – Zelenskyy

Michel to Zelenskyy: We will support Ukraine as long as needed

Ukraine receives EUR 1.9 bln tranche from EU under Ukraine Facility

Zelenskyy invites Organization of American States to join in developing action plan to force Russia to peace in line with Peace Formula

No energy facilities damaged during Russia's attack last night – Energy Ministry

LATEST

Ukraine, partners should develop action plan on Peace Formula within few months to stop Russian aggression – Zelenskyy

Michel to Zelenskyy: We will support Ukraine as long as needed

Ukraine receives EUR 1.9 bln tranche from EU under Ukraine Facility

Team of URCS Rivne regional organization welcomes 8th evacuation train from Donetsk region

Situation in Pokrovske axis still tough, hostilities continue – AFU General Staff

Ukraine counts on participation of Luxembourg in thematic intl events on Peace Formula points – Zhovkva

PACE supports Ukraine's main initiatives in intl arena

Zelenskyy invites Organization of American States to join in developing action plan to force Russia to peace in line with Peace Formula

No energy facilities damaged during Russia's attack last night – Energy Ministry

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,260 invaders in one day – General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD