SBU detains seven bloggers in Odesa who handed over locations of Armed Forces, recruitment center workers to enemy

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed a network of bloggers in Odesa who acted in the interests of the Russian special services: the defendants tried to disrupt the mobilization and passed on to the enemy the coordinates of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the city.

"The attackers filmed provocative streams and published fake messages about the Ukrainian military, as well as representatives of the recruitment centers. In addition, bloggers distributed the coordinates of checkpoints and movement routes of mobile groups of local military registration and enlistment offices," the SBU said in a message on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to the Ukrainian intelligence service, the occupiers could use this information to prepare air strikes against the concentration areas of Ukrainian defenders.

"The security service thwarted the enemy's plans and detained seven defendants. Among the detainees are spouses from Odesa who leaked the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into a pro-Russian Telegram channel with a total audience of more than 200,000 users," the message emphasizes.

According to available data, this Internet resource is administered by representatives of the FSB, who collect information about the locations and movements of the Defense Forces.

Also, according to the SBU, a local resident was detained, who transmitted information to the same Telegram channel, and four more Odesa residents who tried to disrupt the mobilization by publishing posts in specialized groups and chat bots of popular instant messengers.

According to the SBU, among them is the administrator of a regional Telegram channel with an audience of 15,000. "There, the person involved disseminated current locations of recruitment center military personnel and called on his subscribers to join in subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation," the message clarifies.

Security Service investigators informed the detainees of suspicion under Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period).

Complex measures were carried out by SBU officers in Odesa region under the procedural leadership of the regional prosecutor's office.