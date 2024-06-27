Ukraine receives EUR 1.9 bln tranche from EU under Ukraine Facility

Ukraine on Thursday received EUR 1.9 billion in the third tranche of unconditional funding from the EU under the Ukraine Facility, the Ministry of Finance announced.

"Since the start of the full-scale war, the EU has provided Ukraine with almost EUR 35 billion in direct budget assistance. The EU is a key partner for Ukraine, which continues to play a decisive role in accelerating our victory and strengthening the country's economic resilience," Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko was quoted as saying in the release.

As reported, this week Ukraine and the EU signed an Agreement totaling EUR 27 billion for 2024-2027 within the framework of the Ukraine Facility Instrument.

Financing under the Ukraine Facility includes three components: EUR 38.27 billion in direct state budget support (EUR 33 billion in the form of loans, of which Ukraine previously received two tranches of EUR 6 billion as unconditional financing, and EUR 5.27 billion in the form of grants), EUR 6.97 billion for a special investment instrument to cover risks in priority sectors, as well as EUR 4.76 billion for technical support in implementing reforms and covering interest on loans, including previously received ones.

After receiving the EUR 1.9 billion tranche of unconditional financing, subsequent tranches will be received quarterly based on the results of Ukraine's implementation of the indicators of the Ukraine Facility Plan and their positive assessment by the EU.