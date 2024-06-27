Facts

13:25 27.06.2024

Ukraine receives EUR 1.9 bln tranche from EU under Ukraine Facility

2 min read
Ukraine receives EUR 1.9 bln tranche from EU under Ukraine Facility

Ukraine on Thursday received EUR 1.9 billion in the third tranche of unconditional funding from the EU under the Ukraine Facility, the Ministry of Finance announced.

"Since the start of the full-scale war, the EU has provided Ukraine with almost EUR 35 billion in direct budget assistance. The EU is a key partner for Ukraine, which continues to play a decisive role in accelerating our victory and strengthening the country's economic resilience," Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko was quoted as saying in the release.

As reported, this week Ukraine and the EU signed an Agreement totaling EUR 27 billion for 2024-2027 within the framework of the Ukraine Facility Instrument.

Financing under the Ukraine Facility includes three components: EUR 38.27 billion in direct state budget support (EUR 33 billion in the form of loans, of which Ukraine previously received two tranches of EUR 6 billion as unconditional financing, and EUR 5.27 billion in the form of grants), EUR 6.97 billion for a special investment instrument to cover risks in priority sectors, as well as EUR 4.76 billion for technical support in implementing reforms and covering interest on loans, including previously received ones.

After receiving the EUR 1.9 billion tranche of unconditional financing, subsequent tranches will be received quarterly based on the results of Ukraine's implementation of the indicators of the Ukraine Facility Plan and their positive assessment by the EU.

Tags: #ukraine_facility

MORE ABOUT

09:51 18.06.2024
EU creates Audit Board to control Ukraine Facility

EU creates Audit Board to control Ukraine Facility

15:12 06.06.2024
Rada ratifies Ukraine Facility agreement with EU

Rada ratifies Ukraine Facility agreement with EU

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, partners should develop action plan on Peace Formula within few months to stop Russian aggression – Zelenskyy

Michel to Zelenskyy: We will support Ukraine as long as needed

SBU detains seven bloggers in Odesa who handed over locations of Armed Forces, recruitment center workers to enemy

Zelenskyy invites Organization of American States to join in developing action plan to force Russia to peace in line with Peace Formula

No energy facilities damaged during Russia's attack last night – Energy Ministry

LATEST

Ukraine, partners should develop action plan on Peace Formula within few months to stop Russian aggression – Zelenskyy

Michel to Zelenskyy: We will support Ukraine as long as needed

SBU detains seven bloggers in Odesa who handed over locations of Armed Forces, recruitment center workers to enemy

Team of URCS Rivne regional organization welcomes 8th evacuation train from Donetsk region

Situation in Pokrovske axis still tough, hostilities continue – AFU General Staff

Ukraine counts on participation of Luxembourg in thematic intl events on Peace Formula points – Zhovkva

PACE supports Ukraine's main initiatives in intl arena

Zelenskyy invites Organization of American States to join in developing action plan to force Russia to peace in line with Peace Formula

No energy facilities damaged during Russia's attack last night – Energy Ministry

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,260 invaders in one day – General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD