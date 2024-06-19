Facts

10:44 19.06.2024

Yermak discusses Peace Summit outcomes, development of further contacts with Adviser to President of South Africa on national security

2 min read
Yermak discusses Peace Summit outcomes, development of further contacts with Adviser to President of South Africa on national security
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

In furtherance of the dialogue between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, the Head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, held a telephone conversation with the National Security Advisor to the President of the Republic of South Africa, Sydney Mufamadi, the presidential press service has reported.

“Yermak expressed his gratitude for South Africa's participation in the Summit and its contribution to finding ways to achieve a just peace. He expressed his confidence that the Republic of South Africa shares the principles of peace outlined in the Joint Communiqué on a Peace Framework and that more states will support it in the near future,” a press release posted on the President’s Office website reads.

As noted, the parties discussed the outcomes of the inaugural Peace Summit held in Switzerland.

The parties also agreed on a further plan of contacts at the highest level between Ukraine and the Republic of South Africa.

Yermak spoke about plans to hold a number of thematic conferences at the level of ministers and experts dedicated to all provisions of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, which will contribute to the accession of even more countries to the Common Communique.

The parties also discussed the possibility of involving South Africa in the implementation of joint initiatives to ensure global food security.

Tags: #telephone_conversation #mufamadi #yermak

