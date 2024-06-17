Facts

17:02 17.06.2024

In a month and a half, Ukrainian Defense Forces hit about 15 enemy air defense systems in Crimea - AFU Stratcom

1 min read

The Center for Strategic Communications (Stratcom) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published an infographic of the air defense defeats of the Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied Crimea over the past two months.

"The total number of separately affected air defense systems is about 15. In particular, the air defense divisions in the S-300, S-350, and S-400 modifications were hit. Dozens of launchers of these systems, more than 15 radar stations, and more than ten control points were destroyed," the Stratcom said on the Telegram channel.

The message emphasizes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the Russian occupiers and "bring the day of liberation of the Ukrainian Crimea closer."

