Swiss President: We have no illusions that we will reach final understanding at this Peace Summit

The path to achieving a just, long-term peace in Ukraine is long, there is no illusion that final mutual understanding will be achieved at the current Peace Summit, says President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd.

"It takes many steps to achieve ambitious goals.... Towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Of course, we are aware that there is a long path ahead of us," she said at the first plenary session of the global Peace Summit.

Amherd emphasized: "We are in no illusion that we will reach a conclusive understanding at this Summit. But we can come closer to reaching such an understanding."