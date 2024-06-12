Death toll from missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to eight, at least 21 people injured, four went missing – Klymenko

The death toll from an enemy missile strike against Kryvy Rih increased to eight people, at least 21, including two children, were injured, and another four people went missing, Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"Kryvy Rih. Latest updates. The death toll increased to eight people. At least 21 people were injured, including two children. Another four people went missing," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the minister, the enemy forces attacked a housing area in Kryvy Rih. The search operations continue.

"The State Emergency Service, the National Police, utility services, volunteers are doing the utmost to rescue as many people as possible. Cynologists with search dogs and psychologists are working on the spot," Klymenko said.