Kuleba discusses with Swiss counterpart preparations for upcoming Global Peace Summit

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis have discussed the upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin and the preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

"I spoke with my Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis about the upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin and the Global Peace Summit. Diplomatic work to ensure the broadest possible attendance at the Peace Summit and its success is in full swing," the Ukrainian minister said on X Social Network on Wednesday.

He emphasized that the summit is an opportunity for each country to demonstrate global leadership in restoring just peace and trust in the UN Charter.

"Swiss role is also essential in recovery efforts and I was pleased to hear that Switzerland will continue to make its important contributions to this end, including at the upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin," he said.

On June 15-16, Bürgenstock Resort in Switzerland will host the Global Peace Summit. As of June 3, a total of 107 countries confirmed their participation in the event.