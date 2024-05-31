Facts

21:01 31.05.2024

Zelenskyy thanks King of Sweden for special assistance within Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a working visit to Sweden, had an audience with His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, the presidential press service said.

"The President of Ukraine thanked Sweden and the Swedish people for their comprehensive support for Ukraine and unwavering solidarity with Ukrainians during the confrontation with full-scale Russian aggression," according to the presidential website on Friday.

The President of Ukraine separately said Sweden provided temporary protection from war for more than 35,000 Ukrainians. Zelenskyy also thanked the little Ukrainians for their help. "I especially thank you for the special assistance to Ukrainian children, in particular within the framework of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. This is very important, and we really appreciate it," the President of Ukraine said in the Telegram channel following the audience.

According to the president's website, Zelenskyy also told His Majesty about Ukraine's expectations from the first Global Peace Summit. The head of state invited His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Her Majesty Queen Silvia to visit Ukraine at a time convenient for them.

