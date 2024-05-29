Facts

10:09 29.05.2024

1 min read
Opportunities to expand military training for Ukraine being discussed in Brussels – Borrell

Due to the need for a larger number of mobilized citizens, Ukraine needs to expand their military training, and there are corresponding plans, said the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

Borrell said on Tuesday at a press conference in Brussels after a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in the format of defense ministers, which discussed military assistance to Ukraine, that they provide several types of such training. He thinks that 60,000 can be trained by the end of the summer. And they will try to define new goals. There is consensus regarding our level of ambition in terms of training capabilities, the head of EU diplomacy said.

At the same time, the head of European diplomacy noted that he would not give other figures until he still has 100% confidence that the initiative to expand the training of the Ukrainian military will be approved by other EU authorities.

