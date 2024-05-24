Stefanchuk announces official start of Ukraine-Poland talks on security guarantees

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk has announced the start of official negotiations between Ukraine and Poland on security guarantees.

"Today is a very important day in the history of our relations, because today we begin official negotiations on the text of the agreement on security guarantees between Ukraine and Poland," he said during a joint press briefing with Marshal of the Senate of the Republic of Poland Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska on Friday.

Stefanchuk emphasized that both sides want "this agreement to be as ambitious as possible."

He also discussed with his Polish counterpart the issues of forming an international compensation mechanism for Ukraine and inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The Marshal of the Polish Senate, for her part, emphasized that everything must be done to continue international support for Ukraine.

"We are convinced that good coordination of political initiatives of individual governments and parliaments is of no small importance for maintaining broad international support for Ukraine," she said.

Kidawa-Błońska spoke about the agreement with Stefanchuk to continue working at all levels in the future, starting with speakers of parliaments, various parliamentary groups and ending with individual deputies.

"We will do everything so that this year the process of integration of Ukraine with the European Union, negotiations between Ukraine and the European Union begins. This, of course, will be a long process, difficult, but it is better that it begins," she said.

The Marshal of the Polish Senate also assured that Polish senators will continue to emphasize, both within the country and abroad, the need to help Ukraine and consolidate the international community around the idea of solidarity with Ukraine.