19:19 22.05.2024

President of Chile confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a video conversation with President of Chile Gabriel Boric.

"We discussed the situation in Kharkiv region, where Russia is trying to expand the geography of its invasion. He spoke about the defense of the region and our actions to save the lives of people in front-line communities," he said on Wednesday in his Telegram channel.

"I am grateful to Chile for its willingness to join international efforts to clear mines from Ukrainian territories and return Ukrainian children stolen by Russia. President Boric confirmed participation in the Peace Summit," Zelenskyy also said.

