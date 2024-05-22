EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KHARKIV, DNIPRO AND KHERSON – TELEGRAM CHANNELS
EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KHARKIV, DNIPRO AND KHERSON – TELEGRAM CHANNELS
EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KHARKIV, DNIPRO AND KHERSON – TELEGRAM CHANNELS
Zelenskyy: All communication with partners should be reflected in real combat work of our soldiers with weapons of destruction now, not somewhere in summer
Russian drone attacks police car during evacuations in Vovchansk; law enforcement officer killed, one injured
Zelenskyy discusses with President of Mozambique participation in Peace Summit, Ukrainian food supply to Africa
Zelenskyy: All communication with partners should be reflected in real combat work of our soldiers with weapons of destruction now, not somewhere in summer
Special Topics: