11:31 22.05.2024

Marine drones of SBU Sea Baby equipped with Grad systems to increase their efficiency – source

Marine drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Sea Baby have been equipped with a Grad multiple launch rocket system, and they are already actively fighting the occupiers, an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The marine drones of the SBU Sea Baby, for which Ukrainians raised funds through the UNITED24 platform, are now equipped with Grad systems and are already actively ‘making away with’ the occupiers," the agency source said, adding that "the night before last, the SBU’s Sea Baby, together with the Naval Forces of Ukraine, effectively worked out from the sea to the positions of the Russians on the Kinburn Spit (Kinburnska Kosa)."

"Our Sea Baby is not just a drone, but a multifunctional platform that is constantly being improved. And today we can confirm that they are equipped with a multiple rocket launcher system, and this technological solution is already showing powerful results. Therefore, new surprises await the enemy. We are working efficiently as always," the SBU interlocutor stressed.

The SBU showed exclusive footage from the Sea Baby trials earlier in the winter and directly from the production of drones.

