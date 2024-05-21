Zelenskyy, Baerbock discuss supply of air defense systems

Photo: Website of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv on Tuesday, the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine has said.

"The head of state informed in detail about the situation on the front line and the priority defense needs of Ukraine. During the meeting, they discussed the joint initiative of the German foreign and defense ministers to search for additional Patriot systems and other air defense systems for our country. It was also said that the Ukrainian sky could soon be protected by additional anti-aircraft missile systems from Germany," it said.

"We are very grateful for the military support and financial assistance. We look forward to your further assistance. Our countries have very good relations. We are grateful to German society for supporting Ukraine, for providing our people with shelter," the press service quoted Zelenskyy as saying.

The head of state also praised Germany's support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula, as well as confirmation from Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz of his participation in the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16.

During the meeting, the parties discussed Ukraine's movement towards EU membership and the organization of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2024), which will be hosted by Berlin in June, and coordinated steps to fill it with specific projects. This is Baerbock's seventh visit to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.