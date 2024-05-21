Facts

14:29 21.05.2024

President of Romania to take part in Peace Summit in Switzerland – Zelenskyy

President of Romania to take part in Peace Summit in Switzerland – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with President of Romania Klaus Iohannis, in which the head of the Romanian state confirmed his participation in the upcoming Peace Summit.

"Had a conversation with Klaus Iohannis and thanked Romania for its support, in particular for the new military assistance package that is being prepared. I informed President Iohannis about the current situation on the battlefield and the key defense needs of Ukraine, especially in air defense of various types," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The interlocutors also agreed to speed up joint work on a bilateral security agreement.

"I am grateful to President Iohannis for confirming his participation in the Peace Summit, as well as for his willingness to make efforts to encourage the participation of other countries," Zelenskyy emphasized.

In turn, Iohannis said that the parties discussed the priorities of the upcoming NATO summit and strengthening common security in the Black Sea.

"I just had a comprehensive telephone discussion with Zelenskyy, focusing on our continued support for Ukraine, priorities for the upcoming NATO Summit & consolidation of the overall security in the Black Sea. Also expressed our commitment to Ukraine's Peace Formula," Iohannis said on X.

