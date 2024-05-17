Three dead, two wounded in enemy shelling of Donetsk region – local authorities

The Russian occupation forces shelled settlements in Donetsk region on Friday, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin has said.

"Krasnohorivka was massively attacked – three people were killed there today. In addition, one resident of Chasiv Yar and one person in Bohatyr in the Velyka Novosilka community were injured," he said on the Telegram channel.

The information on the consequences of the attacks will be updated later.