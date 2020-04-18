Maximum permissible concentration of combustion products exceeded, authorities urge citizens to stay home, not to ope

Over the past day, 37 fires of grass flooring and peat bogs have been recorded in the ecosystems of Kyiv and the region, which is why the content of combustion products has been exceeded in the air of the capital, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) reported on Saturday.

"In Kyiv, there were four fires of grass flooring with a total area of 1.3 hectares, now all of them have been eliminated ... In the Kyiv region, 33 outbreaks of fires of grass flooring with an area of 26.8 hectares were recorded. Peat bogs are also burning: Obukhov district, Bezradychi village - 0,4 hectares; Vyshhorodsky district of the village of Nyzhcha Dubechnia - 0.2 hectares," the message says.

In addition, the KSCA notes that according to the State Emergency Service, the extinguishing of individual foci of grass flooring in the Zhytomyr region continues, where in the Vystupovytske forestry the fire area is about 2,000 hectares, and in the Berezhestske forestry near the village of Berezhest - about 700 hectares.