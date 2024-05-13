Zelenskyy, Trudeau coordinate positions before Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a telephone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the parties coordinated their positions before the Peace Summit.

I spoke with Justin Trudeau, who confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit, to coordinate positions prior to the summit as well as joint efforts to encourage other countries to attend,” Zelenskyy said on X on the Telegram channel.

The President noted that Canada heads the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, forcibly relocated by Russia. He added that Canada's attendance at the Peace Summit “is critical to bringing thousands of people home.”

In addition, the interlocutors discussed the current situation on the battlefield and the continuation of defense support.

As reported, on May 11, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed his participation in the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland.