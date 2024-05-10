Recruiting center to be established for staffing of military, Ground Forces units – Pavliuk

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, has announced the decision to create a recruiting center for staffing military units and units of the Ground Forces.

"Given that currently unmanned technologies solve a number of complex and important combat tasks on the battlefield, first of all, the main task of the center is the selection and recruitment of units of unmanned Ground Forces systems by motivated candidates with the need for further training and obtaining a military accounting specialty in the direction," Pavliuk wrote on the Telegram channel.

He pointed out that during the selection process, each candidate who meets the conditions will be able to choose the unit in which he wants to serve.

According to Pavliuk, basic general military training will be provided within the framework of a special training battalion, professional training will also be provided on the basis of a separate center and under the guidance of specialists with combat experience.