Facts

16:33 07.05.2024

Shmyhal: Ukraine reaches export volumes in April comparable to pre-war months

Shmyhal: Ukraine reaches export volumes in April comparable to pre-war months

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that in April Ukraine reached export volumes comparable to pre-war months.

"In April, we already reached export volumes comparable to the pre-war months. This became possible thanks to the new sea corridor, war risk insurance, investments in logistics and support for Ukrainian exports," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to him, thanks to business support programs, the authorities see a gradual economic recovery and an improvement in business activity.

The Prime Minister noted that 15,000 entrepreneurs have already received grants under the eWork program, and more than 500 new veteran businesses have been created thanks to the eWork program.

In addition, a decision has already been made to allocate 636 grants for processing enterprises in the amount of UAH 3.3 billion, and during the period of martial law, entrepreneurs received more than 53,000 affordable loans under the 5-7-9 program with a total amount of almost UAH 213 billion.

