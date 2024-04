U.S. Ambassador: This month's provision of ATACMS missiles another signal that our commitment to defending Ukraine unwavering

United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink confirmed that the United States provided Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles this month.

"The United States this month provided Ukraine with long-range ATACMS at the direction of Joe Biden. It is another message that our commitment to Ukraine's defense is unwavering," she said on the X social network.