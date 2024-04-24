Georgia extends period of stay of Ukrainians without visa to three years

The Government of Georgia has decided to extend the right of Ukrainian citizens to stay in the country without a visa. The corresponding resolution was published on the government website.

"Citizens of Ukraine have the right to enter Georgia without a visa and stay there for a full period of three years," the text of the document states.

It is noted that the resolution comes into force immediately after its publication and applies to legal relations arising from February 24, 2024.