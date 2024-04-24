Facts

13:45 24.04.2024

Georgia extends period of stay of Ukrainians without visa to three years

1 min read
Georgia extends period of stay of Ukrainians without visa to three years

The Government of Georgia has decided to extend the right of Ukrainian citizens to stay in the country without a visa. The corresponding resolution was published on the government website.

"Citizens of Ukraine have the right to enter Georgia without a visa and stay there for a full period of three years," the text of the document states.

It is noted that the resolution comes into force immediately after its publication and applies to legal relations arising from February 24, 2024.

Tags: #georgia

MORE ABOUT

14:59 17.04.2024
Georgian parliament passes foreign agent bill at 1st reading

Georgian parliament passes foreign agent bill at 1st reading

16:59 06.02.2024
Ukraine's Embassy checking Georgian special services' report about finding explosive cargo, calls on Georgia to refrain from politicizing case

Ukraine's Embassy checking Georgian special services' report about finding explosive cargo, calls on Georgia to refrain from politicizing case

20:10 15.12.2023
Georgian authorities, opposition hold separate rallies on occasion of EU candidate status granted to country

Georgian authorities, opposition hold separate rallies on occasion of EU candidate status granted to country

20:13 06.12.2023
Tbilisi still waiting for specific signals on Georgia's NATO accession

Tbilisi still waiting for specific signals on Georgia's NATO accession

20:45 20.09.2023
Saakashvili urges Georgian administration to transfer power to opposition peacefully

Saakashvili urges Georgian administration to transfer power to opposition peacefully

19:23 31.08.2023
Ruling Georgian party accuses president of breaching constitution with uncoordinated visit to Germany

Ruling Georgian party accuses president of breaching constitution with uncoordinated visit to Germany

20:03 25.08.2023
MFA addressing case of six Ukrainians who were forcibly removed to Russia, stuck between Russian, Georgian borders

MFA addressing case of six Ukrainians who were forcibly removed to Russia, stuck between Russian, Georgian borders

19:43 24.08.2023
Georgia landslide death toll rises to 31

Georgia landslide death toll rises to 31

20:09 07.08.2023
Zelenskyy expresses support for territorial integrity of Georgia on 15th anniversary of beginning of Russia's armed aggression

Zelenskyy expresses support for territorial integrity of Georgia on 15th anniversary of beginning of Russia's armed aggression

15:42 05.08.2023
Landslide in village of Shovi in Georgia kills Ukrainian woman – Ukraine's MFA

Landslide in village of Shovi in Georgia kills Ukrainian woman – Ukraine's MFA

AD

HOT NEWS

USA ANNOUNCES NEW $1 BLN MILITARY AID PACKAGE FOR UKRAINE - PENTAGON

Biden: In next few hours-literally in few hours-we’re going to begin sending equipment to Ukraine

Defense Ministry publishes major amendments to law on mobilization coming into force on May 18

Biden signs law on military aid package for Ukraine

Dust from Sahara reaches territory of Ukraine on Wed – Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

LATEST

Umerov discusses with members of US House of Representatives dynamics at frontline, AFU needs

Kuleba calls on allies to step up production of weapons, ‘switch from expressing condolences to preventing loss of life

USA ANNOUNCES NEW $1 BLN MILITARY AID PACKAGE FOR UKRAINE - PENTAGON

Biden: In next few hours-literally in few hours-we’re going to begin sending equipment to Ukraine

Defense Ministry publishes major amendments to law on mobilization coming into force on May 18

Biden signs law on military aid package for Ukraine

Court rules to seize all property of Supreme Court ex-head Kniazev – Justice Ministry

Ukrenergo: In evening, energy supply restrictions will be applied for industrial consumers and businesses in all regions

Dust from Sahara reaches territory of Ukraine on Wed – Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

Service eCherha for buses launched at 10 Ukrainian-Moldavian border crossing points

AD
AD
AD
AD