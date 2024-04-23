Danish govt to allocate another EUR 380 mln for restoration of Ukraine's infrastructure, construction of wind farms – minister

The Danish government has decided to allocate an additional EUR 380 million for the restoration of Ukraine's infrastructure and the construction of wind power plants, Minister of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs of Denmark Morten Bødskov said at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

As the presidential press service reported, during the meeting, the Danish Minister of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs noted opportunities for strengthening cooperation between countries and announced his government's decision to allocate additional funding for the Ukrainian mechanism of the Denmark's Export and Investment Fund.

As noted, this mechanism fully covers the risks of Danish exporters and investors, and also provides financing to Ukrainian private companies and government agencies.

For him, the Danish government will allocate almost another EUR 380 million for the restoration of critical infrastructure and the construction of wind power plants.

At the meeting, Zelenskyy and Bødskov paid special attention to the prospects for expanding Danish business and attracting new investments to Ukraine.

In turn, the President of Ukraine noted the importance of the fact that the Danish Minister of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs during his visit to Kyiv is accompanied by the heads of Danish companies – the largest investors in the Ukrainian economy.

"Your activity on the Ukrainian market is amazing. With your investments, you set an example for other partners and investors," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, during the recent visit of First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska to Denmark, she asked her Danish partners to provide additional funding for the Danish Export and Investment Fund, from which funds come to help Ukraine.