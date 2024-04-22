US Assistant Secretary of State for European, Eurasian Affairs O'Brien meet in Kyiv with President's Office head

The President's Office held a meeting with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien, during which issues of preparing a security agreement and further support for Ukraine were discussed, the presidential press service said.

"Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien," according to the presidential official website's statement on Monday.

Reportedly, during the meeting, the parties discussed the preparation of a security agreement between Ukraine and the United States and coordinated steps for further work on this document. They also focused on strengthening sanctions against the banking sector, defense complex and nuclear industry of the aggressor state of Russia and the use of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine. Yermak also informed about preparations for the first Global Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland in June 2024.

Reportedly, the President's Office head "thanked the President of the United States Joseph Biden, his administration, both houses of the U.S. Congress and the entire U.S. people for helping our country. This is a crucial decision for Ukraine, for our people. We are grateful for the support of the aid package," the presidential press service said, citing Yermak.