Brigadier General Shapovalov appointed as Commander of Pivden Operational Command

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk has introduced the newly appointed commander, Brigadier General Hennadiy Shapovalov, to the personnel of the Pivden (South) Operational Command, the Command's press service said on Facebook on Tuesday.

"With gratitude for the powerful work of Andriy Trofymovych, I accepted the position of Commander of the Pivden Operational Command. The tasks facing us require the involvement of forces, experience, creativity and inspiration, and I am confident in our ability to work fruitfully and achieve our goals. By working together as a well-coordinated team, we can achieve great results!" Shapovalov said.

Shapovalov was born in Kirovograd region in 1978. In 2000, he graduated with honors from the Institute of Tank Troops at the Kharkiv Polytechnic University, and in 2012 he graduated also with honors from the Command and Staff Institute of the Troops (Forces) of the National Defense University of Ukraine.

Having gone through all stages of his military career from the commander of a tank platoon to the commander of a separate motorized infantry brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk, in March 2022 he received the rank of brigadier general.

He also graduated from the National University of Ostroh Academy with a degree in International Relations, Public Communications and Regional Studies and the U.S. Army War College, where senior officers of the U.S. Ground Forces are trained.