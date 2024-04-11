Facts

11:49 11.04.2024

Zelenskyy arrives to Lithuania to participate in Three Seas summit, sign new bilateral security agreement

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on Thursday on a working visit to the Republic of Lithuania to participate in the Three Seas summit and sign a new bilateral security agreement.

"I arrived in Lithuania to participate in the Three Seas summit and for negotiations with the heads of partner states. Important meetings and the signing of a new bilateral security agreement are planned," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

As the president emphasized, "the main thing now is to do everything to strengthen our air defense, provide for the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as well as consolidate international support so that we can overcome Russian terror."

"Russian evil is a threat not only to Ukraine, but to every nation bordering Russia and everyone who values international law," he wrote.

Tags: #lithuania #zelenskyy

