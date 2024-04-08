Facts

18:48 08.04.2024

At Zelenskyy meeting, timing of reducing electricity shortage in Kharkiv determined

1 min read
At Zelenskyy meeting, timing of reducing electricity shortage in Kharkiv determined

At a meeting with President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Monday, regarding the situation in Kharkiv, the deadlines for when energy deficits can be reduced were presented.

"A meeting on the situation in Kharkiv. Head of Government, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy, Minister of Finance. The team of the President's Office. The key is measures to support Kharkiv residents. The deadlines are presented when energy deficits in Kharkiv can be reduced," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday.

"The government is preparing measures for economic support for Kharkiv and the region. Offers of regional support – what each region, each community of Ukraine can do to support those who have the hardest time. The main thing now is to prevent Russia from achieving its terrorist goals and supporting our people," the President also wrote.

AD

HOT NEWS

Rescue operation underway in Bilopillia in Sumy region

Three people killed, eight injured as result of missile strike in Zaporizhia

Zelenskyy: Kharkiv – main issue at Supreme Commander's Headquarters Staff meeting on Monday

AFU eliminate 890 occupiers, 40 artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

Six people injured, seven apartment buildings damaged as Russia hits industrial facility in Zaporizhia

LATEST

Rescue operation underway in Bilopillia in Sumy region

Ukrainian aviation strikes seven enemy concentration areas

Serpukhov missile ship disabled due to fire on territory of enemy's naval base in Kaliningrad region – GUR

Russians fire at Chasiv Yar, one person killed

Three people killed, eight injured as result of missile strike in Zaporizhia

Three people injured as result of Russian airstrike in Sumy

Ukrainian schools abroad need curricula, textbooks – Reintegration Ministry

Zelenskyy: Kharkiv – main issue at Supreme Commander's Headquarters Staff meeting on Monday

Auditors from NATO member states join newly created Defense Ministry’s Audit Committee

SPF completes inventory of 806,000 ha of state land, determines list of enterprises subject to priority privatization

AD
AD
AD
AD