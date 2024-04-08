At Zelenskyy meeting, timing of reducing electricity shortage in Kharkiv determined

At a meeting with President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Monday, regarding the situation in Kharkiv, the deadlines for when energy deficits can be reduced were presented.

"A meeting on the situation in Kharkiv. Head of Government, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy, Minister of Finance. The team of the President's Office. The key is measures to support Kharkiv residents. The deadlines are presented when energy deficits in Kharkiv can be reduced," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday.

"The government is preparing measures for economic support for Kharkiv and the region. Offers of regional support – what each region, each community of Ukraine can do to support those who have the hardest time. The main thing now is to prevent Russia from achieving its terrorist goals and supporting our people," the President also wrote.